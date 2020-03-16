The cattle industry is bracing for massive cancellation from caterers, restaurants and other travel-related industries. It will be difficult to clear that mark once that beef moves back on the spot market, according to The Hightower Report.
The Cattle Report said no figures are readily available to gauge the beef sales vs. other meats, but anecdotal observations verify beef has earned its fair share and maybe more. Some of the beef will be eaten this coming week, some will be frozen, and some will eventually be discarded from spoilage. The net effect will be a spike in consumption and an immediate call for more product. This past week's slaughter pulled back to 630,000 head from 647,000 the previous week. Look for packers to ramp a large week for slaughter this coming week.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 4.77% this morning. In Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 7.06%, France’s CAC 40 was down 8.30%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 7.67% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 6.42%. European stocks plummeted to the lowest level since 2012 on Monday, following overnight losses in Asia after the U.S. Fed cut its benchmark interest rate to 0% and launched a massive $700 bln quantitative easing program in the second emergency move attempting to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Investors continue to monitor developments in the outbreak as Spain imposed the state of emergency decree, with a 15-day nationwide lockdown, as the country confirmed the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Europe, after Italy. Meanwhile, Germany and France closed large parts of their economies and fortified borders. The DAX 30 dropped 5.4% to an over 5-year low of 8405; the FTSE 100 declined 4.6% to 4961, its lowest since 2010; the CAC 40 fell 5.2% to a six-year low of 3783.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.88%, EUR/USD was up 0.60% and USD/JPY was down 1.8%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $2.12 (6.71%), and June gasoline is down 20.78%.