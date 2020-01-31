Hightower says the cattle market remains in a short-term downtrend, adding it has been six days “in which April cattle could not take out the previous day’s high.” This leaves the market somewhat vulnerable to a bounce, but there appears to be no signs of a let up in coronavirus demand issues.
USDA’s releases its cattle inventory report later today. Brugler says analysts expect the calf crop to be 0.2% lower compared to a year ago, with calves weighing under 500 pounds to be 0.5% lower than in 2019.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.38% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.33%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.35%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.39% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.65%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 2.75% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.99%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.19%, EUR/USD was up 0.21% and USD/JPY was down 0.08%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 13 cents (0.24%), and March gasoline is up 0.43%.