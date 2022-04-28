 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

  • Updated

The supply factor is providing some “underlying support,” The Hightower Report said, but beef prices are at their lowest points in over a month. “A recovery in the stock market might help provide some underlying support.”

Cattle markets are mixed “following a difficult session on Wednesday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Feeders tumbled, falling apart technically, as the weak live cattle tone and the higher grain prices triggered additional selling pressure.”

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.24% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.50%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.60%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.21% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.02%. A “looming aggressive tightening cycle by the U.S. fed and increasing curbs to tackle virus outbreaks in China,” are impacting European markets, Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.58% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.75%.

People are also reading…

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.68%, EUR/USD was down 0.43% and USD/JPY was up 1.84%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 15 cents (0.14%), and June gasoline is up 0.81%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The cattle market is expecting 7.8% fewer placements. Placements going forward are going to be down, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Service…

Cattle

The feeder market saw buying strength supported by the live cattle strength, and lower trade in the grain markets, said Matthew Strelow of Tot…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Choice down 2.43 to $264.17/cwt.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Live cattle futures traded higher on Tuesday supported by cash prices, but the strong grain market led selling in the feeder complex, said Mat…

Cattle

“The cattle market was building a good trend last week fueled by the cash market, but the heavier than expected cattle on feed numbers quickly…

Cattle

With cattle on feed reports to be released at the end of the week, June cattle are likely range bound with 137.500 as top resistance and 135-4…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News