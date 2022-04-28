The supply factor is providing some “underlying support,” The Hightower Report said, but beef prices are at their lowest points in over a month. “A recovery in the stock market might help provide some underlying support.”
Cattle markets are mixed “following a difficult session on Wednesday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Feeders tumbled, falling apart technically, as the weak live cattle tone and the higher grain prices triggered additional selling pressure.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.24% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.50%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.60%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.21% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.02%. A “looming aggressive tightening cycle by the U.S. fed and increasing curbs to tackle virus outbreaks in China,” are impacting European markets, Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.58% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.75%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.68%, EUR/USD was down 0.43% and USD/JPY was up 1.84%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 15 cents (0.14%), and June gasoline is up 0.81%.