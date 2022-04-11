 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

This past week’s large slaughter number of 676,000 head may provide the impetus for processors to stay in the market to hold on to sufficient inventory levels for the larger volume, according to The Cattle Report.

National cutter cow values commenced a strong second quarter, climbing from starting the year at $52 per cwt. to $75 per cwt. This is the highest value since late 2015. The five-year average of 2016-2020 averaged a cutter cow price of $55 per cwt. nationally across all weights, according to the Livestock Marketing Information Center.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.47% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was p 0.27%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.63%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.56% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.5 7%. European equity markets traded mostly lower on Monday, with Germany's DAX down almost 1% as investors digest political events in France, the ongoing war in Ukraine and fresh economic data. French President Emmanuel Macron was the top vote-getter in Sunday’s first round, with 27%. But far-right leader Marine Le Pen’s close second-place finish sets up a competitive runoff election on April 24. On the economic data front, the UK GDP slowed to 0.1% in February from a 0.8 percent advance in January, with industrial activity unexpectedly falling alongside manufacturing output. Elsewhere, data overnight showed consumer and producer inflation in China topped expectations. On the corporate front, BMW's CEOThe Shanghai Composite fell 2.6% to close at 3,167 while the Shenzhen Component lost 3.7% to 11,520 on Monday, with both indexes hitting multi-week lows, as investors grappled with prolonged Covid lockdowns, while assessing higher-than-expected Chinese inflation data. China’s producer inflation surged 8.3% in March from a year ago, above expectations for a 7.9% increase, while the country’s consumer prices rose 1.5% year-on-year, higher than the 1.2% forecast. A strong inflation print adds uncertainty to the outlook for domestic growth and the direction of monetary policy, as China’s economy reels from its worst virus outbreak since early 2020.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.12%, EUR/USD was up 0.21% and USD/JPY was up 1.12%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 4.34%, and June gasoline is down 3.47%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

