Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $1.43 to $285.20/cwt.
  • Select rose $2.22 to $274.35.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 400 head sold live for $120, and 320 head sold dressed for $190. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 79 head sold live for $118, and no dressed sales.

A rise in beef prices could have a corrective impact on cattle markets.

“June cattle is trading well under the cash market, and with the jump in beef prices over the past few weeks to the highest level since early June 2020, the market looks vulnerable to a corrective bounce,” the Hightower Report said.

A number of factors are driving cattle markets, including the latest Cattle on Feed report, corn markets and trends in cash trade.

“Cattle on Feed placements lower than expected,” Total Farm Marketing said. "Feeder cattle pressured by limit up corn. Today’s slaughter estimated at 119,000 head. Cash trade needs to improve this week.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

