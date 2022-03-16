Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher for Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 18 cents to $258.08.
- Select was up $1.43 to $250.27.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska USDA reported 255 head sold dressed at $222 and 866 head sold live at $140.37. In Iowa-Minnesota USDA reported 538 head sold live at $140 and 222 sold dressed at $222.
The market may have found initial support from reported progress in peace talks in Ukraine but it may be that it just got ahead of itself and had to fall back today, according to The Hightower Report.
Corn is consolidating, which is supportive to cattle futures, and feedlots may hold out for higher cash this week, according to Total Farm Marketing.