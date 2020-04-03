Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on light demand and light offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $2.20 to $230.44/cwt.
- Select was $6.28 lower to $215.84.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 637 head sold dressed for $165-168. In Iowa-Minnesota, there was no reportable trade.
Cattle markets were trying to find a low enough price for stronger demand to kick in. “It is difficult to attempt to figure out just how low of a price we may need to improve the demand,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cut-out values at midsession came in at $231.95, down $0.69 on the day.”
“Boxed beef values have continued to sell off, though are not collapsing at the recent pace,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Cash cattle markets were down 10.00-12.00 earlier this week though trade has dried up into the end of the week. Cattle weights have not declined along with the seasonal trend keeping production elevated.”