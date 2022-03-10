Cattle markets are “trying to form a bottom,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The upturn in prices has improved the technical picture.” A softer cash tone and retail close on Tuesday limited the upside potential.
Cash markets are still building on Wednesday but are currently down $2 from last week. “This is disappointing and could be a limiting factor for live cattle prices for the April contract,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.74% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 2.33%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.64%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 2.78% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.29%. European market sentiment is moving toward a “risk-aversion” mode, as concerns about “demand-destruction levels of inflation” persist, Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, traders are watching the diplomatic talks between Ukraine and Russia and looking for any ease in the energy markets. Shanghai’s Composite Index rise 1.22% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 3.94%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.08%, EUR/USD was up 0.14% and USD/JPY was up 0.09%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $5.14 cents (4.73%), and May gasoline is up 3.30%.