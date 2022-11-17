Cattle markets “do not seem to have the demand fundamentals to resume its uptrend,” The Hightower report said. Beef production is higher than expected and slaughter is up 5.5% from last year.
“Packer profit margins are down significantly from last week, but still in the black,” The Hightower Report said. “Traders are hopeful that beef production will decline significantly, but production is still higher than a year ago.”
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.31% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.06%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.15%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.53% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.63%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.15% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.41%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.83%, EUR/USD was down 0.75% and USD/JPY was up 0.71%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.17 (2.09%), and January gasoline is down 1.42%.