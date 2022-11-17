 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Cattle markets “do not seem to have the demand fundamentals to resume its uptrend,” The Hightower report said. Beef production is higher than expected and slaughter is up 5.5% from last year.

“Packer profit margins are down significantly from last week, but still in the black,” The Hightower Report said. “Traders are hopeful that beef production will decline significantly, but production is still higher than a year ago.”

People are also reading…

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.31% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.06%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.15%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.53% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.63%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.15% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.41%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.83%, EUR/USD was down 0.75% and USD/JPY was up 0.71%.

Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.17 (2.09%), and January gasoline is down 1.42%.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The technical action is bearish, and the market has sliced through close-in support levels. It has failed to receive confirmation of tighter s…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Technical action is “bearish” in the cattle markets, and the market is “slicing” through close-in support levels, The Hightower Report said. “…

Cattle

Beef production “is not falling off as much as expected,” The Hightower Report said. “With the sharp break in beef prices, cash markets could ease.”

Cattle

The cattle market faded Friday, leaving traders watching closely to start the week, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News