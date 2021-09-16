Cattle futures are being called “steady to weaker” after lower trade yesterday as prices consolidate after Tuesday, Total Farm Marketing said. “Technically, the picture still looks weak as prices search for a fall low,” they said.
“Feeders added to the weakness in the live cattle market as well on Wednesday as the majority of the feeder market experienced triple digit losses amid an uptick in grain prices,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.14% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.80%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.10%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.70% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.56%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.29% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.62%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.40%, EUR/USD was down 0.52% and USD/JPY was up 0.33%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 18 cents (0.21%), and October gasoline is down 0.27%.