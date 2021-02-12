Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell 59 cents to $232.37/cwt.
- Select went up 64 cents to $220.93.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 380 head sold dressed at $180, with 4,339 sold live at $114. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,094 head were sold live at $112-116, and 904 head were sold dressed at $180-182.
“Traders are optimistic and pushing prices higher ahead of 3-day weekend,” Total Farm Marketing said. They noted that the cold weather is not helpful to producers who are in the middle of calving.
The expectation is for stronger demand as the economy reopens, The Hightower Report said.