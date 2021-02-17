 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

The cattle market had a mixed day yesterday. We were back and forth and finished lower, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

April cattle closed higher on the session yesterday but well off of the highs, according to The Hightower Report. The market found support from the extreme cold weather across much of the nation. The buying pushed the market up to a new contract high. The winter storm could cause a sharp drop in average weights and some increased death loss, but it is also likely to be a negative factor for the short-term demand.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were up 0.06% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.19%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.09%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.50% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.18. European equities traded in the red on Wednesday, with Frankfurt’s Dax falling 0.6% as traders evaluate bond market selloff and monitor earnings reports. On the coronavirus front, new infections, deaths and hospitalizations are retreating and countries are considering relaxing restrictions. Moderna will also have delays in EU vaccine deliveries for this month, but the company will likely be caught up in March. On the corporate front, Gucci sales disappointed as revenues fell 10%; pretax profit from British American Tobacco rose in 2020; and Rio Tinto profit jumped 20% last year. The Hang Seng Index added 338 points or 1.1% to 31085 on Wednesday, extending gains of 1.83% in the previous session and refreshing 32-month highs as investors remain reassured by expectations of another round of US stimulus and ongoing support from the US Federal Reserve.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.33%, EUR/USD was down 0.34% and USD/JPY was down 0.01%.

Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.42%, and April gasoline is up 1.72%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Feeder futures stoked by optimism for improving fed prices has propelled the futures upward, according to The Cattle Report. Futures have far …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.Choice was up $2.33 to $234.77/cwt.Select was up 62 cents …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called higher today after the strong Friday close, Total Farm Marketing said. “This opens the door for additional money flo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Live cattle has seen a “wide range” in trade lately, as the market consolidates, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “There’s a little bit…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called mixed as prices seek further direction ahead of the weekend, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Demand is…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News