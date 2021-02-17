The cattle market had a mixed day yesterday. We were back and forth and finished lower, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
April cattle closed higher on the session yesterday but well off of the highs, according to The Hightower Report. The market found support from the extreme cold weather across much of the nation. The buying pushed the market up to a new contract high. The winter storm could cause a sharp drop in average weights and some increased death loss, but it is also likely to be a negative factor for the short-term demand.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were up 0.06% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.19%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.09%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.50% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.18. European equities traded in the red on Wednesday, with Frankfurt’s Dax falling 0.6% as traders evaluate bond market selloff and monitor earnings reports. On the coronavirus front, new infections, deaths and hospitalizations are retreating and countries are considering relaxing restrictions. Moderna will also have delays in EU vaccine deliveries for this month, but the company will likely be caught up in March. On the corporate front, Gucci sales disappointed as revenues fell 10%; pretax profit from British American Tobacco rose in 2020; and Rio Tinto profit jumped 20% last year. The Hang Seng Index added 338 points or 1.1% to 31085 on Wednesday, extending gains of 1.83% in the previous session and refreshing 32-month highs as investors remain reassured by expectations of another round of US stimulus and ongoing support from the US Federal Reserve.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.33%, EUR/USD was down 0.34% and USD/JPY was down 0.01%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.42%, and April gasoline is up 1.72%.