Live cattle traded in another wide range on Monday, but ultimately finished the day $3.72 to $4.50 in the red. Feeder cattle futures had limit losses, Brugler Marketing said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.08% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was dow 0.17%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.78%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.28% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.25%. The FTSE 100 reversed gains on Tuesday, after an early rebound from its lowest closing level in eight years, as pressure mounts on governments to protect jobs and firms amid the COVID-19 crisis. UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is expected to announce new support measures for businesses hit by the outbreak today. Last week, Sunak had already announced a package of £30 billion to combat the negative impact of coronavirus. Meanwhile, the UK government's recommendation to avoid pubs, clubs, restaurants, cinemas and theatres weighed on Cineworld and Whitbread shares, while the travel and leisure sector also remained in negative territory.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.31%, EUR/USD was down 1.54% and USD/JPY was up 0.89%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 15 cents (0.50%), and June gasoline is up 5.74%.