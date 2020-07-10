The cattle market is monitoring the changes on the weather updates closely. Heat stress can throw off weight gains. If severe enough, a case for losing weight can be made, according to Allendale.
August cattle gave back all its early gains yesterday to close just slightly higher on the day, The Hightower Report said. Traders feel that the cash market is near some type of short-term low. “However, with the weak beef market, this remains questionable.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.23% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.77%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.65%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 076% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.65%. Major bourses in Europe traded slightly higher after a negative start on Friday, attempting to recover from a three-day losing streak with the DAX 30 rising 0.2% as investors digest latest coronavirus figures. Meantime, the European Council President presented a 2021-7 EU budget of €1.074 trillion, below €1.094 trillion proposed by the the European Commission, and a recovery fund of €750 billion, with two-thirds in grants and a third in loans, in an attempt to get the support from the northern countries. The Shanghai Composite lost 67 points or 2% to 3383 on Friday, ending an 8-day winning streak, amid a general fall in investors' optimism about the global economic recovery as the number of new coronavirus cases continues to rise.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.05%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was down 0.38%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 54 cents (1.31%), and June gasoline is down 1.07%.