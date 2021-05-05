Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $3.56 to $304.78/cwt.
- Select was $2.27 higher to $286.18.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 93 head sold live for $117.75-118 and 154 head sold dressed for $188. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 696 head sold live for $117-119, and 158 head sold dressed for $187-190.
Cattle markets’ move higher came despite the strength in the corn market.
“August cattle also closed moderately higher on the day, and August feeder cattle closed strong even with strength in the corn market,” the Hightower Report said. "Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $305.17, up $3.95 on the day.”
Traders are watching trends in cattle weights, as well as signs the market might be correcting from a selloff.
“Cattle weight declined means cattle are being pulled forward,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Futures are oversold — today could be beginning of correction. Light cash trade seen 118-119. Cash index for May 3 up 0.13 at 132.76."