Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose $3.60 to $220.86/cwt.
- Select went up $2.71 to $204.65.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 730 head sold dressed at $168-170, with 70 head sold live at $106. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,579 head were sold live at $106-108 and no live shows.
Fundamental strength has been “impressive” in the cattle market, Stewart-Peterson said. That has limited the technical selling action lately despite “bearish key reversals.”
The Hightower Report called the next downside target for the October cattle contract $109.120, noting that the market “is approaching overbought levels.”