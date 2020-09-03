The cattle market is in a “pre-Labor Day slump,” said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Front month live cattle futures climbed back from triple digit losses at midday Wednesday, but were still 67 cents to a dollar weaker at the close, he said.
October cattle has seen a significant break off of the Aug. 17 reversal top, but the market is still trading premium to the cash market as cash live cattle continued to drift lower on Wednesday, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.48%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.26%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.61%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.01% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.42%. Stock markets in Europe rallied as investors hope that governments and central banks across the globe will continue to support the economies hit by the coronavirus shock, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed overnight after news the United States would now require senior Chinese diplomats to get State Department approval before visiting U.S university campuses or holding cultural events with more than 50 people outside mission grounds, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.58% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.94%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.25%, EUR/USD was down 0.43% and USD/JPY was up 0.28%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this fell 2.36%, and October gasoline is down 1.47%.