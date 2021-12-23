USDA will release its cattle on feed report today after the markets close, one day early since markets are closed tomorrow. November placements onto feedlots are seen rising year over year to 1.97 million head. That would be the second straight increase after a 2.4% rise in October.
Cash cattle has been scattered this week but generally lower, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Feeder cattle were marginally higher yesterday.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.34% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.91%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.38%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.62% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.17. European stocks traded slightly higher to two-week highs on Thursday, as concerns about the omicron strain faded. After a study out of South Africa suggested a reduced risk of hospitalization and severe disease of Omicron compared to Delta, researchers in Scotland and at Imperial College of London also found lower hospitalization rates among omicron infections. On the corporate front, Ryanair warned its losses this year could be more than double due to renewed travel restrictions in response to the spread of the Omicron. On the data front, German import prices surged by the most since 1974, while in the U.S. December consumer confidence beat expectations. Shares in Japan led the rise in Asia, up for the third straight session, with technology stocks extending gains from the prior session. In Hong Kong, shares of Chinese e-commerce titan JD.com plunged while Tencent surged after Tencent announced it will distribute the majority of its shares to its shareholders. The Shanghai Composite also rose on reports that China Evergrande will engage with its creditors after its recent missed debt repayments. Still, more than 13 million people in the Chinese city of Xi'an have been ordered to stay at home as authorities attempt to tackle a COVID outbreak there.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.08%, EUR/USD was down 0.14% and USD/JPY was up 0.27%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.07%, and June gasoline is up 0.81%.