Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.51 to $292.50/cwt.
- Select was down 53 cents to $279.00.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 6,685 head sold live for $118-120.50, and 11,432 head sold dressed for $188-191. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 2,067 head sold live for $119-120, and 3,579 head sold dressed for $188-191.
“Weekly export sales tomorrow will look to stay supportive and build off last week’s movement,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Despite the strong demand, the cash market disappoints the market overall. Cash is starting to develop this week with the early direct trade ranging from $118-120, mostly steady to lower than last week.”
Traders are watching what feedlots might do and how quickly they will sell cattle. “Ideas that feedlot operators will continue to quickly sell cattle that are anywhere near market-ready has helped to pressure,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $292.39, up $1.40 on the day.”