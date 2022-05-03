 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle futures shot up to start May, with weakness in the grain market providing support, Alan Brugler of Barchart said. Front month contracts showed the most positive gains, tightening the spread to August's contract.

The cool, wet weather is pushing some pressure on beef demand, they noted, but improving forecasts should reconcile that soon. “A weak tone in the grain markets was the fuel for an uptick in feeders, triggering a short covering rally in an oversold market. The charts turned friendlier, posting chart reversals, and closing above nearby moving averages.”

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.22% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.93%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.32%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.17% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.36%. European markets are watching the expected increase of interest rates globally, while oil company BP is recording high earnings. In Asian markets, China is on holiday, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.11%. Japanese trade is largely watching the Ukranian war, and traders are expected to continue reacting to any news that comes out of the region.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.60%, EUR/USD was up 0.60% and USD/JPY was down 0.20%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.47 (1.38%), and June gasoline is down 1.32%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Choice down 2.43 to $264.17/cwt.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

