Cattle

Choppy trade ix expected after yesterday’s lower prices, The Hightower Report said. “. Technically, the cattle market broke support while approaching early December levels, but the trend remains higher, overall,” they said.

“Some traders see consumer demand coming on strong after restaurants re-open but this may take time,” The Hightower Report said. “While longer-term demand factors look positive, traders do not seem too confident that beef demand from the food industry will recover much in January.”

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.35% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.15%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.88%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.97% and London’s FTSE 100 was 0.05%. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.73% overnight, while Jaan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.37%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.16%, EUR/USD was up 0.19% and USD/JPY was down 0.24%.

Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 91 cents (1.91%), and February gasoline is up 2.08%.

