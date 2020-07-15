The coronavirus resurgence will once again trouble the markets as restaurants close once again, according to The Cattle Report. The reopening and normalizing of activities will once again be restrained and beef demand will be erratic as a result. School lunch programs will be on hold in some locations like California where the fall term has been cancelled.
Sale barn action has been especially strong of late. Monday’s Oklahoma City trade found cash feeders only 1% under last year. Calves were running 2% over, Allendale said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 1.42% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 2.39%, France’s CAC 40 was up 2.47%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.83% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 2.00%. European stocks extended gains to trade at five-week highs in afternoon trading on Wednesday, with the DAX 30 climbing 250 points or 2%, amid optimism over a potential COVID-19 treatment after Moderna Inc’s experimental vaccine produced antibodies in all patients tested in an initial safety trial. The Shanghai Composite lost 53.31 points or 1.56% to 3361.3 on Wednesday, extending declines of 0.83% in the previous session. Investors retreated throughout Asian trade as Beijing vowed retaliatory sanctions against Washington after President Donald Trump ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status under US law, punishing China over the recent Hong Kong security law.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.43%, EUR/USD was up 0.38% and USD/JPY was down 0.37%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 63 cents (1.56%), and June gasoline is up 1.70%.