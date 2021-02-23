Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 31 cents to $240.29/cwt.
- Select went up 55 cents to $230.53.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 452 head sold dressed at $181, with no live sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, 586 head were sold dressed at $176-181, and no live sales.
“Beef cutouts are expected to be higher with light/moderate box movement,” Total Farm Marketing said. They added that there is uncertainty in the live cattle market with corn prices putting pressure on the cattle complex.
“There could be some early pressure” according to The Hightower Report, noting the market’s “negative setup.” They are watching a downside objective of $119.370, with resistance around $122.270.