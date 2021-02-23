 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice rose 31 cents to $240.29/cwt.
  • Select went up 55 cents to $230.53.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 452 head sold dressed at $181, with no live sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, 586 head were sold dressed at $176-181, and no live sales.

“Beef cutouts are expected to be higher with light/moderate box movement,” Total Farm Marketing said. They added that there is uncertainty in the live cattle market with corn prices putting pressure on the cattle complex.

“There could be some early pressure” according to The Hightower Report, noting the market’s “negative setup.” They are watching a downside objective of $119.370, with resistance around $122.270.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle market had a mixed day yesterday. We were back and forth and finished lower, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Feeder futures stoked by optimism for improving fed prices has propelled the futures upward, according to The Cattle Report. Futures have far …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle feeding operations were returning to more normalized operations with steam flaking returning to many operations where gas supplies had …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“The nearby February cattle contract goes off the board on Friday, and that may keep the market choppy until then,” Total Farm Marketing said.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle calls are mixed for today. “We look for prices to stay choppy before today’s USDA Cattle on Feed report,” said Matthew Strelow of Total…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News