Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were weak to lower on light demand and moderate offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell $1.19 to $208.96/cwt.
- Select went down 68 cents to $204.57.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 11,294 head sold dressed at $195-196, with 2,326 sold live at $120-122. In Iowa/Minnesota, 2,387 head were sold live at $120-125, and 4,720 head were sold dressed at $194-196.
“Stellar demand” is helping the cattle market right now, William Moore of the Price Futures Group said. However, he noted that the cattle on feed reports are showing a “cautionary tale” as placements are continuously higher than last year’s marks.
“The range was small and it was a quiet trading session,” The Hightower Report said. “Traders await better news on the cash market activity which has been very slow this week and not enough head to really make a market.”