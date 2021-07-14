The market appears to have put in a near term low as the turn up in August cattle, bullish action for the spreads and higher cash markets are all factors which may support, The Hightower Report said today.
The Choice/Select spread has been tightening, down to $16.60, which may be reflecting the buildup of cattle in the lots, Total Farm Marketing said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.12%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.02%, France’s CAC 40 down 0.17%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.14% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.04%. European stock markets are mostly lower today, as inflation fears offset a strong start to the earnings season while surging Covid-19 cases continues to weigh down trading optimism, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index sank overnight falling for the first time in three sessions after worries over a surge in U.S. consumer prices sent Wall Street down from recent peaks, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite fell 1.05% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.42%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.18%, EUR/USD was up 0.22% and USD/JPY was down 0.14%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning down 40 cents (0.65%), and September gasoline is down 0.56%.