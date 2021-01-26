“Beef demand remains elevated and some traders believe some hording of beef might be part of the issue,” The Hightower Report said. April cattle is sitting at a $13.72 premium to cash, when the 5-year average is a $1.07 discount. “This may limit the advance. Watch for a technical sign of a peak soon.”
Yesterday’s cold storage report showed beef up 4% from last month and up 11% from last year. “Heavy with production, but acceptable,” Total Farm Marketing said. ‘This won’t likely impact the market but is reflective of the heavier overall production in the fourth quarter.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.18% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.50%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.25%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.88% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.42%. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.51% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.96%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.21%, EUR/USD was up 0.17% and USD/JPY was down 0.10%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 24 cents (0.45%), and March gasoline is up 1.53%.