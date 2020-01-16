Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were firm to higher on moderate to fairly good demand and moderate offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 37 cents to $212.90/cwt.
- Select rose $1.80 to $211.47.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 10,414 head sold live at $124, and 7,634 head sold dressed at $198-200. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 4,006 head sold live for $123-126, and 3,824 head sold dressed for $197-199.
The technical picture showed some concerns for markets. “Price charts today do not look so positive with the best traded Feb live cattle contract moving below its 50-day moving average support level,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Feb lives have only made one close below the 50-day moving average since Sept. 20, so a break below appears to be a bearish signal.”
Feeder cattle were also below their recent moving average support. “Mar feeder cattle are also trading below their 50-day moving average support level, and that contract has only made one close below that level since Dec. 5,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The U.S. sold just under 18,000 tons of beef for the week ending Jan. 9.”