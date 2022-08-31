Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was $1.45 lower to $258.34/cwt.
- Select was down $1.94 to $237.74.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,083 head sold live for $142.50-147, and 3,060 head sold dressed for $227-229. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,436 head sold live for $142-145, and 1,848 head sold dressed for $225-234.
Analysts continue to watch trends in the cash market.
“Price action was disappointing on Wednesday as the softer potential cash tone has weighed on the market for live cattle,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Key supporting under the market and will likely be tested; this area needs to hold or further long liquidation will be possible.”
“The estimated average dressed cattle weight last week was 815 pounds, up from 812 the previous week and down from 822 a year ago,” the Hightower Report said. “The 5-year average weight for that week is 824.8 pounds. The data suggests producers are current with marketings and the lower weight could hold down beef production.”