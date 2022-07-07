 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up 2 cents to $268.07/cwt.
  • Select was down 35 cents to $242.58.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 10,345 head sold live for $144-149, and 4,035 head sold dressed for $230-236. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,755 head sold live for $145-150, and 552 head sold dressed for $230-232.

“Cattle markets keep being held in check technically by key moving averages running over-top current price levels,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…The cash cattle market is finally starting to see some interest after feedlots put up a good fight in deferring the week's business in hopes of driving prices higher.”

“The longer-term supply fundamentals into the fourth quarter look bullish, but there is a plentiful supply for the third quarter,” the Hightower Report said. “With the market trading at a discount to the cash market and packer profit margins strong, the downside seems limited. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $268.31, up 26 on the day.”

