A possible storm over the central plains is emerging to support the market, The Hightower Report said. “There is a long liquidation and selling threat as traders grow more concerned with demand and this is clashing with the lower supply outlook and weather concerns to keep the trade choppy and volatile.”
Live cattle markets were held back by “continued decline in boxed beef” and lower cash trade, Total Farm Marketing said. “If boxed beef doesn’t form a bottom soon packers may reduce chain speed and become less aggressive in the cash market.”
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.35% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.41%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.43%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.33% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.21%. The is a “lack of any fresh catalyst” in European markets, Tradingeconomics.com said. “Sentiment remains clouded by worries about the pace of interest rate rises to combat inflation on a backdrop of slowing economic growth. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.07% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.45%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.40%, EUR/USD was down 0.52% and USD/JPY was up 0.33%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 18 cents (0.21%), and October gasoline is down 0.27%.