The USDA showed slaughter for cattle was up more than 10% last week, but the mark is still down 24.6% from last year. “The huge discount of June to the cash market combined with record-type profit margins should hold the cash market firm,” The Hightower Report said.
The support should continue into this week, they added, noting that traders were net buyers of nearly 7,000 contracts, increasing long positions.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 2.93% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 3.78%, France’s CAC 40 was up 4.00%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 4.19% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 3.25%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.28% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.48%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.28%, EUR/USD was up 0.25% and USD/JPY was up 0.32%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $2.74 (9.25%), and July gasoline is up 6.16%.