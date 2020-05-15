The monthly Cattle on Feed report is due out at 2 pm. “We expect to see placements 1.6% over last year,” Allendale said. “It would continue five months in a row now of higher placements. We see January marketings, finished cattle leaving feedlots, at 2.4% under last year. Our placement and marketing estimates suggest a Feb. 1 On Feed total at 12.038 million head, 3.0% over last year.”
The USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed the third consecutive new weekly low for beef sales, Brugler Marketing reported. They were down another 20% from last week’s previous low to 4,191 MT booked. Beef shipments were also suppressed, albeit less so, with 12,173 MT shipped.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.7% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.66%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.22%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.82% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.59%. The euro was slightly up at $1.081 on Friday, and was set for a 0.3% weekly gain, as global market sentiment was supported by a rebound in China's oil demand and factory activity during April. Meanwhile, data showed the economies of Germany and the Netherlands contracted by the most since 2009 as efforts to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19 hit activity and demand. The common currency has been under pressure amid concerns about a prolonged recession due to the outbreak, a second wave of coronavirus infections and heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.14%, EUR/USD was down 0.02% and USD/JPY was down 0.21%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 50 cents (1.79%), and June gasoline is up 2.70%.