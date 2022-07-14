The August cattle market rallied to the highest level since June 17, as traders watch high temperatures being forecasted in the immediate future, The Hightower Report said. “There is concern that pasture and range conditions could force a few more cattle to market than expected.”
The USDA ix expecting “the largest decline” in fourth quarter beef production since 2008, The Hightower Report said. “A sharp drop in production continues into 2023 with first-quarter beef production expected to be down 7.4% from the previous year.”
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.39% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.74%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.30%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.52% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.33%. Investors continue to worry about tighter monetary policies on “a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation rating,” Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.08% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.62%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.85%, EUR/USD was down 0.50% and USD/JPY was up 1.24%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $3.17 (3.29%), and September gasoline is down 3.16%.