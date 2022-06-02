Cattle markets “have once again rejected a move near $130,” The Hightower Report said. A discount to the cash market “combined with the strong packer profit margins” could continue to support the market.
Continued weakness in corn futures are supporting the cattle market, Total Farm Marketing said. “Feeders saw a strong price recovery while posting triple digit gains on Wednesday amid weaker corn and wheat markets,” they said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.06% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.83%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.98%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.60% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.98%. Concerns of “sky-high inflation” and a tightening financial condition “on a backdrop of slowing global growth” is limiting markets globally, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.42% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.16%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.41%, EUR/USD was up 0.51% and USD/JPY was down 0.35%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 10 cents (0.09%), and July gasoline is up 0.36%.