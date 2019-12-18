Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell $3.24 to $209.57/cwt.
- Select went down $1.90 to $201.57.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 140 head sold live at $120, with no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, 75 head were sold dressed at $188 with no live sales.
Wholesale beef prices dropped, helping ease the cattle markets today. However, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said the market is tough to bet against. Meanwhile, feeders are waiting for development this week, which may come Thursday or Friday.
“Technically, today was relatively quiet and devoid of new developments,” Stewart-Peterson said. Weather may begin to play a factor again, as precipitation over the next 6-10 days may limit weight gain, they said.