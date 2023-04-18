Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
People are also reading…
- Choice up $1.08 to $307.06/cwt.
- Select up $2.29 to $291.61/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 45 sold live at $173 with no dressed sales. There were no reported negotiated cash sales in Nebraska.
Cattle markets were “slightly” higher after mixed trade on the day, The Hightower Report said. “The market saw follow-through buying from yesterday’s impressive bounce, but more talk of the overbought condition of the market and uncertainty over short-term demand given the high beef market helped to spark some long liquidation selling.”