“Given the bearish Cattle on Feed report and the possibility of lower cash cattle this week, the trend is on the danger of turning down,” The Hightower Report said.
However, the market could also see some bounce after closing lower for six sessions, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.08% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.13%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.05%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.07% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.21%. “European stocks opened in the red in thin pre-Christmas trading, as investors refocused on the US-China trade front. The Chinese finance ministry said on Monday that Beijing will lower import tariffs on over 850 products while U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said last week the phase one trade deal would be signed in early January,” TradingEconomics.com said. Asian stocks were mixed overnight ahead of the Christmas holiday. However, investors' main focus remain the US-China trade deal, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.67% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.06%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.06%, EUR/USD was up 0.13% and USD/JPY was up 0.03%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.04%, and February gasoline is down 0.68%.