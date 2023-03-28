“The outlook for tightening supply ahead remains a positive force,” The Hightower Report said. “Beef production for the second quarter is expected to be down 6.2% from last year.”
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.23% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.12%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.06%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.23% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.21%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.19% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.15%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.30%, EUR/USD was up 0.27% and USD/JPY was down 0.50%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 8 cents (0.11%), and May gasoline is down 0.16%.