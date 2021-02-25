Cash markets are “undefined,” Total Farm Marketing said, but show signs of staying steady at $114. “Trade will likely hold off into Friday as the feedlots hold out for a better bid.”
The cattle market “is still vulnerable to increased long liquidation selling,” The Hightower Report said. The said a “risk-off” tone form the outside markets will be needed to spark selling, however.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.27% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.16%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.07%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.09% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.24%. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.59% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.67%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.34%, EUR/USD was up 0.37% and USD/JPY was up 0.32%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 11 cents (0.17%), and April gasoline is down 0.59%.