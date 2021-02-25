 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Cash markets are “undefined,” Total Farm Marketing said, but show signs of staying steady at $114. “Trade will likely hold off into Friday as the feedlots hold out for a better bid.”

The cattle market “is still vulnerable to increased long liquidation selling,” The Hightower Report said. The said a “risk-off” tone form the outside markets will be needed to spark selling, however.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.27% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.16%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.07%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.09% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.24%. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.59% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.67%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.34%, EUR/USD was up 0.37% and USD/JPY was up 0.32%.

Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 11 cents (0.17%), and April gasoline is down 0.59%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Feeder futures stoked by optimism for improving fed prices has propelled the futures upward, according to The Cattle Report. Futures have far …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

April cattle closed sharply lower on the session yesterday as the market is reducing the large premium which April holds to the cash market, a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle feeding operations were returning to more normalized operations with steam flaking returning to many operations where gas supplies had …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle calls are mixed for today. “We look for prices to stay choppy before today’s USDA Cattle on Feed report,” said Matthew Strelow of Total…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higheron Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.Choice rose 46 cents to $240.75.Select went down 7…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“The nearby February cattle contract goes off the board on Friday, and that may keep the market choppy until then,” Total Farm Marketing said.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News