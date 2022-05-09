 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $3.85 to $258.29.
  • Select was down $1.93 to $243.13.

In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota USDA reported 35 head were sold live at $140.

Futures dropped and then came roaring back today to finish slightly up, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group, who adds that perhaps we have found a bottom.

Packers have some cattle bought ahead so they may be less aggressive this week, according to Total Farm Marketing.

