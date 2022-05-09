Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $3.85 to $258.29.
- Select was down $1.93 to $243.13.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota USDA reported 35 head were sold live at $140.
Futures dropped and then came roaring back today to finish slightly up, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group, who adds that perhaps we have found a bottom.
Packers have some cattle bought ahead so they may be less aggressive this week, according to Total Farm Marketing.