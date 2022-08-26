 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Feeder cattle markets are largely watching the crop tour going on across the Midwest, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “It will be interesting to see how the grain markets finish up the week as we get those final results.”

“With a sluggish cash market and uncertain seasonal demand, the market still looks vulnerable to a correction,” The Hightower Report said. “Ideas that Labor Day beef specials have already been priced helped to pressure.”

People are also reading…

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.77% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.41%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.57%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.77% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.62%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.31% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.45%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.38%, EUR/USD was up 0.73% and USD/JPY was up 0.55%.

Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 59 cents (0.64%), and October gasoline is down 2.00%.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

“Traders are positioning ahead of today's USDA cattle on feed report, and the cash market news continues to carry a positive tilt,” The Highto…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle markets remain “in an overbought condition” as short-term production is expected to come in above last year’s level, The Hightower Repo…

Cattle

In the live cattle market, cash prices “continue to show strength,” Ben DiCostanzo of Walsh Trading said. “Trade reached 150.00 this week and …

Cattle

The monthly cold storage report showed end of July frozen beef stocks up 27.4% from last year, down 1.2% from last month. “Stocks normally inc…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News