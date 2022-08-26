Feeder cattle markets are largely watching the crop tour going on across the Midwest, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “It will be interesting to see how the grain markets finish up the week as we get those final results.”
“With a sluggish cash market and uncertain seasonal demand, the market still looks vulnerable to a correction,” The Hightower Report said. “Ideas that Labor Day beef specials have already been priced helped to pressure.”
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.77% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.41%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.57%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.77% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.62%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.31% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.45%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.38%, EUR/USD was up 0.73% and USD/JPY was up 0.55%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 59 cents (0.64%), and October gasoline is down 2.00%.