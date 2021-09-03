 Skip to main content
Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice fell $1.50 to $336.42/cwt.
  • Select went down 84 cents to $304.13.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 159 head sold dressed at $203, with no live sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, 240 head were sold live at $126, and with no dressed sales.

Feeder cattle is dealing with a “severe break” that is spilling into the live cattle market, Total Farm Marketing said, as cash markets are “refusing” to trade higher.

Traders are “giving up hoping exports improve on beef,” ADM Investor Services said. “Cold storage reports show beef is being moved and not held But with too many Select cattle, retailers are able to have big mark ups on Select, have better margins on Select cuts, blend more Select and it keeps pressure on Choice.”

