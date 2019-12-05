Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on light demand and moderate offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell $1.35 to $225.60/cwt.
- Select went down $2.19 to $208.12.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 255 head sold dressed at $187, with no live sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, 278 head were sold live at $119, and 395 head were sold dressed at $188-189.
Today’s cattle close was “well off the highs,” The Hightower Report said, but ended up well up from the lows that hit November 22 levels. Export sales for the week were down from last week, and marked the lowest weekly total since September 26.
“A dry 5-forecast should add weight to already heavy steers, but forecasts are calling for above normal precip in the 6-10 day outlook,” Stewart-Peterson said.