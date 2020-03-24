After yesterday’s gains, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said “Just as the market overshot to the downside, we wouldn’t be surprised t see it overshoot to the upside.” He said yesterday’s limit-up trade all day “could have been just the beginning.”
The market is temporarily bullish right now, The Hightower Report said. This comes despite a “surplus of meat” in the pipeline, but COVID-19 worries has beef coming off the shelves. “The recovery in the cash market and a further surge in beef prices should support the market short-term.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 5.09% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 6.37%, France’s CAC 40 was up 5.71%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 7.14% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 5.40%. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 2.34% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 7.13%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 1.50%, EUR/USD was up 1.11% and USD/JPY was down 0.48%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 97 cents (4.24%), and May gasoline is up 5.60%.