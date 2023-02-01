April cattle closed lower on the session yesterday after first trading up to a new contract high. “The lower close is considered a bearish technical development as the key reversal can sometimes point to a near term peak,” The Hightower Report said today.
According to the USDA, – the January 2023 beef cow herd fell to the lowest level since 1962. All cattle and calves totaled 89.3 million head, down 3% from Jan.1, 2022. The 2022 calf crop was estimated at 34.5 million head, down 2%, said Patti Uhrich, CHS Hedging.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.24%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.43%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.23%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.27% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 20%. European shares held onto early gains so far today, as investors digested a batch of economic data and corporate news ahead of “the much-anticipated policy decision” by the Federal Reserve later in the day, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets are up tracking a global equity rally as signs of cooling inflation and expectations of less aggressive US Federal Reserve policy today. Investors also reacted to a private survey showing Chinese manufacturing activity remained contractionary in January but data released on Tuesday showed that China’s manufacturing and services sectors unexpectedly returned to growth in January, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.90% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up .07%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.25%, EUR/USD was up 0.34% and USD/JPY was down 0.34%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 54 cents (0.68%), and March gasoline is down 0.18%.