Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on good demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.84 to $242.34/cwt.
- Select went up $1.30 to $217.53.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 865 head sold live at $115, with no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, 804 head were sold live at $114-117, and no dressed sales.
Cattle is “staying in the channel near its highs,” but activity should stay there, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. The cattle market could push higher if it finds another spark, but “it’s not looking like that right now,” she said, keeping an eye on the feeders and quiet cash trade on the day.
“Traders are also nervous that the big premium of December to the cash market could encourage producers to feed cattle out to a higher weight and this would cause beef production to come in higher than expected into late November, The Hightower Report said.