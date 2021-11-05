Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 68 cents to $289.54/cwt.
- Select down 70 cents to $267.52/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 12,217 head sold live at $129.94 and 4,132 head sold dressed at 203.84. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 4,922 head sold live at $129.24-129.98 and 1,616 head sold dressed at $203.70.
The seasonal advance of beef prices could spark even higher profit margins from packers, which could spark more active bidding from packers to hold live inventory, according to The Hightower Report.
Week to date cattle slaughter was tallied at 487,000 head through Thursday, up by 5,000 from the same week last year, but 1,000 behind last week’s pace, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.