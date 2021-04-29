The upcoming expiration of the April cattle contract “may be weighing on the market in general,” but overall, fundamentals are mixed at the moment, Total Farm Marketing said.
“The cash market is struggling with the amount of slaughter animals available, keeping leverage with the packer, despite the strong demand and margins,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.70% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.13%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.44%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.45% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.95%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.52% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.21%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.07%, EUR/USD was down 0.06% and USD/JPY was up 0.47%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.54 (2.41%), and June gasoline is up 2.01%.