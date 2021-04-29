 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

The upcoming expiration of the April cattle contract “may be weighing on the market in general,” but overall, fundamentals are mixed at the moment, Total Farm Marketing said.

“The cash market is struggling with the amount of slaughter animals available, keeping leverage with the packer, despite the strong demand and margins,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.70% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.13%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.44%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.45% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.95%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.52% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.21%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.07%, EUR/USD was down 0.06% and USD/JPY was up 0.47%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.54 (2.41%), and June gasoline is up 2.01%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

“Prices are again looking to challenge recent contract highs from Feb in April futures,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Deferred contracts finish…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Beef prices are mixed this morning. “Despite a strong move higher in box beef values, a lack of response from the cash market pressured the li…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News