Talk of sustained demand for higher priced beef as we approach the holidays is keeping a bid under the market for this week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Packers purchased the few available cattle at $130/cwt amid bids of up to $130.50.
The cattle market was mixed yesterday. Feeders sold off sharply when the USDA report came out, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were down 0.26% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.18%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.26%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.19% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.47. European stock markets hovered close to record highs on Wednesday, as traders weighed a large batch of earnings against mounting inflation jitters. Key inflation readings from China revealed a faster-than-expected rise in Chinese consumer and producer prices while the highly anticipated US inflation report will be published later in the session. On the earnings front, Credit Agricole reported higher-than-expected Q3 net profits of €1.40 billion and confirmed its 2022 profit guidance, namely a €5 billion net profit. Also, Siemens Energy saw a FY21 net loss of €560 million, roughly one third of last year’s net loss, weighed down by poorer performances in its Siemens Gamesa business and high raw material costs. Other firms reporting this session include Continental, Alstom, EDF, Allianz, and Mark & Spencer. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.41% to close at 3,492 while the Shenzhen Component Index lost 0.38% to 14,515 on Wednesday, as stagflation fears resurfaced after China’s factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace in 26 years. China’s producer price index rose 13.5% in October from a year earlier, higher than the 10.7% rise in September and the 12.4% forecast, fueled by higher energy costs, soaring raw material prices and factory production cuts.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.32%, EUR/USD was down 0.33% and USD/JPY was up 0.32%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.45%, and December gasoline is down 0.39%.