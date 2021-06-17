 Skip to main content
Cattle

Carcass prices are “still historically strong,” but are trending lower, Total Farm Marketing said. “The concern in the cattle complex is, ‘have we gone too far too fast?’ The strong drop in retail markets are a concern,” they said.

The recent surge in cattle has been “impressive,” but there are concerns action might have been “too far, too fast,” they noted.

Traders are watching export sales news this morning to see if the Argentina export ban “will give U.S. exports a boost,” The Hightower Report said.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.26% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.22%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.02%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.09% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.39%. In Asian markets. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose by 0.21% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.93%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.63%, EUR/USD was down 0.53% and USD/JPY was down 0.23%.

Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 26 cents (0.36%), and August gasoline is down 0.03%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

